JUST IN: Unknown gunmen kidnap Benue commissioner’s wife

*Also cart away SUV
* We’re not aware of incident -Police

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Unknown gunmen Friday adducted the wife of the Benue State Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mrs. Ann Unenge in Makurdi the state capital.

New Telegraph learnt that the incident occurred barely a week after two women were also addicted in Makurdi.

A close relation of the commissioner confirmed the abduction but pleaded anonymity said the incident occurred at about 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The commissioner’s wife was reportedly abducted shortly after she returned from Daudu town, a settlement located at the outskirts  the state capital where ‘she went to visit her parents’.

Mrs. Ann, the relation said, was driving in a new model Toyota Highlander SUV, which the adductors also made away with to unknown destination.

The commissioner’s wife, sources said had engaged her abductors in a fight in a bid to force open the vehicle and jump out but the assailants reportedly shot sporadically into the air to scare away passers-by and drove recklessly away with their victim.

But police spokesperson, Catherine Sewuese Anene, said she was “not aware of the incident”.

