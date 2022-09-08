Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Unknown gunmen kill three policemen in Enugu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

An attack, Wednesday night, by unknown gunmen left at least three policemen dead in Enugu State.

It was learnt the incident happened at the Chime Avenue, New Haven, Enugu North Local Government Area of the state.

A source said that the gunmen, driving in a Sienna minivan, overtook the hilux van of the policemen and opened fire on them.

Three of the officers were said to have died on the spot.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Commuters stranded as Lagos drivers protest alleged task force extortion

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…they have agents who collect money for them   Commuters plying the Agbara/ Igbolerin/Okoko/ Iyana Oba route were yesterday stranded as some commercial drivers protested against alleged harassment and extortion by personnel of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, aka Task force.   The drivers, who carried placards with various inscriptions, including, […]
Metro & Crime

ISOPADEC: It’s laughable to ‘ambush’ a governor with one pistol

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

*Rejects 80 percent pay cut Embattled workers of the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC) have described as ridiculous, the allegation that members of the Commission, who were protesting three months of unpaid salaries, had ‘ambushed’ Governor Hope Uzodinma with one locally made pistol. The workers said it was unthinkable that workers of […]
Metro & Crime

I warned authorities before Nigerian stole $700,000 -U.S. IT expert

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

An Information Technology manager in the United States, William Birchett, has claimed that he warned the City of Fort Worth authorities about a $700,000 phishing email scam by a Nigerian, Gbenga Fadipe. Fadipe was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison over the fraud. Judge Scott Wisch sentenced Fadipe, who had pleaded guilty to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica