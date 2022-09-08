JUST IN: Unknown gunmen kill three policemen in Enugu

An attack, Wednesday night, by unknown gunmen left at least three policemen dead in Enugu State.

It was learnt the incident happened at the Chime Avenue, New Haven, Enugu North Local Government Area of the state.

A source said that the gunmen, driving in a Sienna minivan, overtook the hilux van of the policemen and opened fire on them.

Three of the officers were said to have died on the spot.

