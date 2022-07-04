Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Unknown gunmen set INEC office ablaze in Enugu

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogurute, Igboeze North Local Government Headquarters, Enugu State has been burnt down by unknown arsonists.

It was reliably learnt that the office was set on fire Sunday night and the affected building was totally burnt.

The Council Area has come under attack recently by unknown gunmen leading the state government to impose 6pm to 6am curfew in both Igboeze North and Igboeze South local government areas.

Heavy security personnel have also been moved to the area to check the invasion and the battle has continued to linger.

Our source discosed that for fear, the State fire Service which has an office at Ogurute could not move in until security was provided.

By the time security was provided the fire had done a lot of damage.

However, both fire trucks from Nsukka and Ogurute were mobilized and reportedly fought the fire most part of the night preventing it from spreading.

Courtesy: EverydayNews

 

Reporter

