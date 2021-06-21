JUST IN: Up to 10,000 fans allowed at Tokyo Olympic venues

Fans from overseas had already been banned from the Games but it has been confirmed that spectators from Japan will be allowed.

Capacity will be set at 10,000 spectators, provided it does not exceed 50% of a venue’s capacity.

Fans will not be allowed to shout or speak loudly, and must wear face masks at all times while in venues, reports the BBC.

The Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23, while the Paralympics follow a month later, from August 24.

Spectator numbers for the Paralympics will be confirmed by July 16, said a joint statement from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the government of Japan.

Should there be a rapid increase in Covid-19 infections and impact on Japan’s healthcare systems, the five parties will consider further restrictions.

This could include further reducing spectator numbers at venues.

There are fears that the Games may trigger a surge in coronavirus infections in Japan.

As a result, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last week encouraged the Japanese public to watch the Games on television, rather than attending events in person.

On Sunday, a state of emergency in Tokyo was lifted, five weeks before the start of the Olympics.

Emergency Covid-19 restrictions had been in place in Japan’s capital and other prefectures since late April amid a surge in infections.

However, some “quasi-emergency” measures will remain in some areas, including Tokyo, until July 11.

On Saturday, a Ugandan athlete because the first to test positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Japan.

