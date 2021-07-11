Top Stories

JUST IN (UPDATE): Sound Sultan, 44, dies of throat cancer

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Edwin Usoboh

Popular singer, Olarenwaju Fasasi better known as Sound Sultan, is dead.

The 44-year-old ‘Jagbajantis’ crooner, lost his battle with cancer of the throat.

The artist was few month ago reported to have commenced chemotherapy in one of the hospitals in the country.

Chemotherapy is an aggressive form of chemical drug therapy meant to destroy rapidly growing cells in the body. It’s usually used to treat cancer, as cancer cells grow and divide faster than other cells.

Sound Sultan’s career in show business started in the 1990s, when he hosted shows to raise money for studio sessions.

By 1999, he had won numerous local talent-hunt shows. He released his first single ‘Jagbajantis’ in 2000, which was a hit in Nigeria.

After independently releasing other singles and featuring in hit songs of other artists, he was signed by Kennis Music.

Sound Sultan began a working relationship with Wyclef Jean when featured alongside 2face Idibia and Faze on ‘Proud to be African’ from Wyclef’s ‘Welcome to Haiti: Creole 101’ album.

In 2012, it was announced that Sound Sultan was made a UN Ambassador for Peace for his exemplary lifestyle and career.

In 2015, Sound Sultan released the rap single ‘Remember’ after a long absence from the music scene.

After the fallout of the African Basketball League, he joined forces with the organisers of the Continental Basketball League to become a team owner of Lagos City Stars (the 2017 champions) and a facilitator of the league entertainment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CANNABIS LEGISLATION:Consequences of legalising hard drug’ll be too depressing–Medical experts, clerics

Posted on Author ISIOMA MADIKE

• I will support the legislation, says Nwosu,ADC national chairman The production, distribution and use of cannabis are criminalised by Nigerian laws, and its users are widely seen as social deviants, and are liable to arrest and imprisonment also. Yet, the country is said to be a major source of the West African-grown, with the […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity-inspired schools closure: North, time bomb waiting to explode –Vice Chancellors, ASUU

Posted on Author Isioma Madike, Steve Uzoechi, Dan Atori, Igbeaku Orji, and Regina Otokpa

…region will become more fertile ground for recruiting terrorists, bandits …Nigeria will be adversely affected in the long run Since the wave of kidnappings by criminal gangs demanding ransom, many state authorities, including those in Kano, Yobe, Niger, and Zamfara, have ordered the closure of schools. With this frightening situation, some Vice Chancellors, officials of […]
News Top Stories

FG spends N50bn monthly to subsidise electricity

Posted on Author Muyiwa Johnson

Minister: DisCos must replace faulty transformers, others Over N50 billion is being spent monthly as subsidy on electricity by the Federal Government, Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman, has said.The minister spoke while playing host to the Guild of Actors and Film Producers (Kannywood) in his office in Abuja yesterday. “Worried by the incessant complaints […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica