The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the rigging allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next weekend’s Edo governorship election was false. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, had accused INEC National Commissioner, Mustapha Lecky, of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC), to rig the election holding. But Lecky, who is Chairman, […]