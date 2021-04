Earnings hit N975.8bn in nine months lData’s revenue rise by 55.5% Largest telecommunications by subscriber number in Nigeria, MTN, generated a total of N337.7 billion from all its services between June and September this year, the company’s financial statement has revealed. The Q3 result, which was released yesterday, showed that the company had cumulatively realised […]

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has put Nigeria’s total public debt stock as at September 2020 at N32.223 trillion ($84.574 billion). The borrowing by various tiers of governments to contain COVID-19 pandemic increased debt stock, according to DMO. The new figure confirmed by debt agency, yesterday, was higher to debt stock figure of N31.01 trillion […]

…for burial today My dad’s last moments, by son He was an outstanding administrator, says Sanwo-Olu First elected Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, is dead. He will be buried today according to Islamic rites. The former Minister of Works passed on yesterday morning in Lagos at the age of 91. Until his […]

The US Capitol building and surrounding streets in Washington DC are in lockdown after police warned of an “external security threat”. Capitol Police said that a suspect is in custody after reports that someone “rammed a vehicle” into two officers, reports the BBC. The suspect and both officers have been taken to hospital, police said. Video from outside the Capitol shows a vehicle that appears to have slammed into a barricade surrounding the complex.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica