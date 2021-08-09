News

JUST IN: US court postpones trial of suspended Ogun gov’s aide to 2022

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…Submits 97,000-page evidence against him

 

The fraud trial of Abidemi Rufai, suspended aide to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State who was indicted for alleged conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, has been postponed to 2022.

It was learnt that a fresh ruling of the court postponed the commencement of Rufai’s trial by five months.

Rufai was arrested at the JFK airport in New York on May 14 over alleged $350,000 COVID-19 unemployment fraud in the United States.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor submitted 97,000-page materials at the U.S. District for the Western District of Washington at Tacoma, on July 26.

The indictment alleges that Rufai used the stolen identities of more than 100 Washington residents to file fraudulent claims with the Employment Security Department (ESD) for pandemic-related unemployment benefits, reports online news portal, TheNewsGuru.com, TNG.

Acting US Attorney Tessa M. Gorman had said Rufai filed fraudulent unemployment claims with Hawaii, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Montana, New York, and Pennsylvania, using variations of a single email address in a manner intended to evade automatic detection by fraud systems.

The trial, earlier scheduled to commence on August 31, has now been postponed to February 1, 2022.

The new trial date is based on agreement between the prosecution and the defence, describing the case as “unusual and complex”.

Judge Benjamin Settle of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, at Tacoma said pretrial motions “shall be filed no later than December 9, 2021”, and fixed pretrial conference for January 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Pantami: NCC’s strategic management plan’ll drive digital economy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Samson Akintaro Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has said that the new Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020 to 2024 launched by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) would be a pedestal to drive the implementation of the Federal Government’s digital economy vision. Pantami stated this during the virtual launch of […]
News

FG to manufacturers: We’ll use part of N2.3trn ESP stimulus as buyer of last resort

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lawrence Olaoye The Federal Government has said that it would use part of the N2.3 trillion earmarked for the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) stimulus package to purchase locally produced items as buyer of last resort.   According to a statement released to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Ajande, the Vice President, Yemi Isinbajo gave […]
News

COVID-19: CAN directs all worshippers to wear face masks

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…says there must be no exception The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has directed all churches to ensure all worshippers wear face masks during service and any one sick or elderly should remain at home. A new guideline on COVID-19 released on Monday and made available to newsmen by CAN’s General Secretary, Barr. Joseph Bade […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica