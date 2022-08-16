News

JUST IN: US hospital in lockdown after shootout

At least eight people have been injured in a shooting at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, according to local news sources.

The shooting occurred outside the entrance to the city’s Methodist North Hospital emergency room, with police arriving to the scene at around 12:47 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police confirmed at least eight people had been shot in the incident, according to ABC24. The local news outlet reported that a silver sedan had stopped at the median of the intersection Austin Peay and Walter K Singleton parkway.

The vehicle had at least 20 bullet holes in its side, the report said.

The hospital and the adjacent streets are believed to be on lockdown.

*Courtesy: daily mail

 

