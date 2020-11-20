News

JUST IN: US police responding to 'very active situation' at shopping mall

Police are responding to a “very active situation” amid reports of a series of shootings at a shopping mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Reports suggest a number of people have been injured in the incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, reports Sky News.
Journalists at the scene posted photos on social media that show a heavy police presence outside the mall.
The mall was the site of a February shooting in which a police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old.
Police claimed Cole was fleeing from police. Mensah, who is also black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him.
The mall has been the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

