JUST IN: US shatters COVID-19 record, with over 77,000 new cases in one day

America’s coronavirus crisis has taken a turn for the worse. More than 77,000 new cases were reported Thursday, beating the old single-day record by nearly 10,000. The daily death toll is more than 900, including a record 156 in Florida.

Meanwhile, the national debate over wearing masks is intensifying as large parts of the economy remain at a standstill.

The CDC announced its extending its no-sail order for cruise ships through September. That means ships at Port Miami will not be taking passengers any time soon and, if things here do not change soon, rollbacks may not be a choice, reports CBS News.

“I also want to stress to them the severity and the seriousness that we find ourselves in,” Mayor Francis Suarez said Thursday.

Suarez said he’s meeting with business leaders Friday to discuss another citywide shutdown. “We’re not sure exactly if there are any tools left in the toolkit, frankly,” he said.

His neighbour to the east, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, said avoiding another lockdown depends on the actions of all Miami-Dade County residents. “If people don’t wear masks, the decision is going to be made for all of us because the trajectory we’ve been going on for the last couple of weeks is unsustainable,” Gelber said.

Like this: Like Loading...