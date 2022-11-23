JUST IN-US Shooting: Gunman kills ‘up to 10’ in Virginia Walmart store

Top Stories

US Shooting: Gunman kills 'up to 10' in Virginia Walmart store

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A gunman has killed up to 10 people in a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia, police say.

A man believed to be the store manager opened fire then turned the gun on himself, and is now dead, reports the BBC.

The City of Chesapeake tweeted “police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart”.

There are few details, but a police officer spoke of no more than 10 people killed and multiple injured. No motive has emerged yet.

Virginia state Senator Louise Lucas said she was “absolutely heartbroken” at what she described as “America’s latest mass shooting”.

She added on Twitter: “I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country”.

 

