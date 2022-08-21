JUST IN: Usman loses UFC title hours after Joshua’s defeat

Nigerian-American mixed martial artist, Kamaru Usman on Sunday morning lost his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title to Leon Edwards hours after Anthony Joshua was defeated in a heavyweight boxing clash.

Edwards, who had been written off in the fight against Usman, delivered one of the iconic moments in UFC history to send the Nigerian-American landing on the floor with a knockout kick to his head.

The shock defeat of the “Nigerian Nightmare” made it a double loss for Nigeria, coming barely hours after Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk beat Nigerian-born Briton, Anthony Joshua with a split points decision to retain his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight boxing belts in Jeddah.

The fight in Saudi Arabia was a rematch of the one in London in September, which Usyk won after a unanimous decision to take the belts from Joshua.

Usman lost his UFC welterweight crown when he was sensationally knocked out by Edwards in the final minute of the fight in what has been described as revenge for the Briton who seven years prior lost to the Nigerian.

Before this fight, Usman had never been knocked out by an opponent, and he led the fight by points, but Edwards rode his luck to defeat the Nigerian Nightmare.

