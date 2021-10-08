JUST IN: Veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu, released by Army

Popular Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu who was on Thursday arrested by soldiers in Onitsha, Anambra state has been released.

Nollywood actor, Emeka Rollas disclosed this on his Instagram account Friday.

He posted a picture of him, Chiwetalu Agu and another lady after the actor’s release at the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

Soldiers in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday manhandled Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, for wearing an outfit with Biafra inscriptions.

In the viral video, 65-year-old Agu is seen around Upper Iweka Bridge donning the Biafra outfit and walking near a green bus when two armed soldiers wrestle him to the ground and dragging him.

It was learnt that the actor was in Onitsha on a charity mission where he regularly gifts the less privileged with food items when he was arrested by soldiers.

“He was sharing food with some less privileged persons at Upper Iweka when the soldiers approached him and arrested him. He was manhandled and arrested and taken to their barracks,” a source said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army says a popular Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu was on Thursday arrested in Onitsha for allegedly soliciting support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations disclosed this in a statement on Thursday night.

