JUST IN: Veteran actor, Gbenga Richards, is dead

Tony Okuyeme

Veteran actor, Gbenga Richards, is dead.

The notable thespian, who has featured in several stage, television and movie productions, passed on on Thursday morning, his son, Joshua, told New Telegraph by phone.

According to Joshua, his father, who had been battling with high blood pressure and diabetes related disease, died about 2 am.

It would be recalled that last year there were news reports that he was suffering from a series of ailments, prompting some of his colleagues to solicit for funds for his treatment and welfare.

