Tony Okuyeme

Veteran actor, Jimmy Johnson, popularly known as ‘Okoro’, his character in the defunct popular television drama series, The Village Headmaster, is dead.

New Telegraph learnt that he passed on at 4.10 am on Wednesday July 8, 2020, aged 79, after a brief illness. He would have been 80 in January next year.

This is coming few months after Ukwak Asuquo, popularly known for his role as ‘Boniface’ also in the popular television series, passed on.

Like this: Like Loading...