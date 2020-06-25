Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: Veteran actor, Ogun Majek, is dead

Tony Okuyeme

Veteran actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu, popularly known as Ogun Majek, is dead.
New Telegraph learnt that he died on Thursday morning.
Confirming his death, veteran actor and filmmaker, Mr. Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bell, said Ogun Majek died at his Imalefalafia, Oke-Ado, Ibadan home.
Salami described the late actor as a good person and professional artiste.
“He was a very good person. A great actor and very loyal member of our association, Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN). We will surely miss him,” he said.
A few months ago, the deceased
appealed for financial support in order to carry out a heart surgery.

Reporter

