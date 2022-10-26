Metro & Crime

JUST IN: WAEC building Yaba on fire

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

There was pandemonium at the premises of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Yaba as an early morning fire on Wednesday engulfed the headquarters of the examination body destroying parts of the buidling.

According to reports, several people are still trapped in the building while the fire rages.

The cause of the fire, which started at about 6.50 am, was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report. The fire had broken out at the middle of the high-rise building as those trapped in the building were seen frantically calling for help.

It was learnt that men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and other emergency responders are presently at the scene attempting to put out the blaze.

Details later…

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

APC youth leader empowers 10,000 youths, women in Jigawa

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue

The National Youth Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel, has flagged off training and empowerment of over 10,000 youths and women in Jigawa State at the Manpower Development Institute in Dutse. The event was part of his visitation to the state in his ongoing nationwide youth mobilisation and energising tour which […]
Metro & Crime

360 young entrepreneurs to enjoy start up capital from enterprise partners, FG

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado- Ekiti

A private enterprise under the umbrella of Project 60:60:60 in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youths, Sports and Social Development has disclosed its plans on provision of a free start-up capital for 360 youth entrepreneurs drawn from the six geo-political zones of the country. The Partner stated the gesture as a response to the […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos to auction 44 cars seized from traffic violators

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Lagos State government is set to auction 44 cars seized from offenders who drove against traffic (one-way) in the state. This was revealed on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile. “The list below includes the name and registration number of vehicles to be auctioned today. These […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica