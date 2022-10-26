JUST IN: WAEC building Yaba on fire

There was pandemonium at the premises of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Yaba as an early morning fire on Wednesday engulfed the headquarters of the examination body destroying parts of the buidling.

According to reports, several people are still trapped in the building while the fire rages.

The cause of the fire, which started at about 6.50 am, was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report. The fire had broken out at the middle of the high-rise building as those trapped in the building were seen frantically calling for help.

It was learnt that men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and other emergency responders are presently at the scene attempting to put out the blaze.

