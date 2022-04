The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday, said its members were not the gunmen who attacked and killed an ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Imo State.

IPOB said enemies of Biafra are responsible for the attack that killed an INEC official.

Gunmen numbering 12, had disrupted a voter registration exercise Thursday in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State.

One INEC staff was killed while two others were declared missing.

