JUST IN: We’ll no longer keep sensitive election materials with CBN, Says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that the electoral body’s sensitive election materials belonging to the electoral body will no longer be “routed” through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this on Saturday at an election dialogue, ‘The Electorate’, organised by a pressure group, Enough is Enough (EiE).

Yakubu said the electoral body has never had an issue with the CBN since the partnership started, but due to “current circumstances”, an alternative will be found.

He said the new measures would be adopted as early as the June 16 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Although the INEC boss did not disclose the “circumstances” which gave rise to the sudden development, but it may not be unconnected to the controversy that greeted the presidential ambition of CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

Many had called on INEC to stop routing sensitive election materials through the apex bank in the heat of the controversy.

*Courtesy: metrowatchextra

