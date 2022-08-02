News Top Stories

JUST IN: We’re seriously considering Buhari’s impeachment – Senator Orker Jev

*Says Muslim-Muslim ticket ‘a suicide path’

As the insecurity situation in the country continues to fester, the Senator representing Benue North West senatorial district, Rt. Hon. Senator Emmanuel Orker Jev Tuesday said that the issue of impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari still remains the only option senators are considering to address the intractable malady bedevilling the nation.

Besides, Senator Jev has described the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima been plotted to impose on Nigerians as a “suicide path” which citizens that have conscience should not allow.

The senator, who bared his mind while fielding questions from some journalists in Makurdi, the state capital, stated that none of the senators is happy with the laxity the security of the sovereignty of the Nigerian state is being handled, a development he maintained has triggered off the move to impeach the country’s leader.

“The issue of impeachment of the President is on the front burner of all the Senators, nobody is happy with the insecurity situation in the country. We decided that taking the move to impeach the President will nudge his conscience, so impeachment is the option that we are seriously considering from my vantage position. Whether it succeeds or not, it’s a different matter but the truth is, it is a Constitutional option, it is the Constitution that provides the impeachment so it is not that it is something that is coming from our wishes.

“So let’s hope that within the six weeks given to him to address the situation, he will wake up and do something,” he said.

Jev, who lambasted presidential spokesmen for calling the senators who are trying hard to fix the insecurity challenge in the country as “anarchists”, said the Federal Government owes Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom an apology for sounding an earlier alarm about terrorists’ invasion of the nation’s capital, the FCT.

 

