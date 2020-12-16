JUST IN: West Brom sack Bilic, Allardyce set to take over

Slaven Bilic has been sacked by West Brom, with former England manager Sam Allardyce likely to replace him as head coach at The Hawthorns.

Bilic was dismissed on Wednesday despite his side earning a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Tuesday night, reports the BBC.

“Albion would like to thank Slaven and his coaching staff for their efforts in achieving promotion last season and wishes them all well in the future,” read a club statement.

It will be his first managerial role since being sacked by Everton in 2018.

Bilic leaves West Brom after less than two years in charge. He initially enjoyed success at The Hawthorns, guiding the club to promotion in his first season as head coach.

However, the Baggies have struggled on their return to the top- light, winning just once in the Premier League – against bottom club Sheffield United.

West Brom remain second bottom of the table, despite the draw against City, but are only two points behind 17th-place Burnley.

They next face local rivals Aston Villa at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

