JUST IN: We’ve arrested terrorists behind Owo Church attack – Defence Chief

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has announced that gunmen behind the Church attack and slaughter in Owo, Ondo State, have been arrested.

No fewer than 40 worshippers were murdered inside the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on June 5, 2022, when gunmen, later described as members of the Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) by the Federal Government, attacked the Church during service.

Irabor confirmed the arrest of the attackers on Tuesday during a meeting with editors and media executives in Abuja.

He said the suspects would be paraded after investigation had been concluded into the matter.

“Within the last time we met, we have recorded remarkable achievement. Let me bring it to your notice that within the same period, there have been ignoble actions of men of the underworld that have impinged on our collective well-being, namely the unfortunate train attack, the attack on Kuje Correctional Centre as well as what has been reported in the past the attack on the presidential convoy.

“Also, the Owo incident which was intended to bring men and women of the armed forces to present them in a form and shape that make it to look as if the nation is on a siege. We have arrested those behind the dastardly act in Owo.

“It was my intention to present them to the public, but because of the investigation still going on, I had to change my mind. I will like to say that in due course, the world will see them and others who are behind other daring attacks in the country,” he told his guests.

