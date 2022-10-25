Top Stories

JUST IN: WhatsApp down for users across UK, world

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The messaging platform WhatsApp has gone down for users across the UK and around the world.

Users of the platform, owned by Meta, began reporting issues just before 08:00 BST on Tuesday, reports the BBC.

More than 12,000 reports were posted within half an hour, according to the service status website Down Detector.

Many people have complained on social media that they can not send or receive messages. WhatsApp has about two billion global active users.

It is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the UK.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Informants fuelling insecurity in Kaduna, El-Rufai cries out

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has appealed to the people of the state to undertake farming seriously as that is the concrete way to reduce hunger and prices of food stuff in the country.   The governor, who said his administration was aware that in some places, farmers have been attacked, abducted, or […]
News Top Stories

4 Local govts, godfathers to decide ondo election

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Wale Elegbede, Adewale Momoh, Emmanuel Onani, Onyekachi Eze

• Parties spend billions to woo voters • Vote-buying has become a pandemic–Civil Society Situation Room • NSCDC deploys sniffer dogs,over 7,000 personnel for poll • APC chieftain asks court to disqualify Akeredolu, others Four local government areas; Ifedore, Idanre, Irele and Okitipupa, which had been adjudged as battlegrounds, coupled with the influence of some […]
News Top Stories

FG to overhaul air safety architecture with N36.2bn

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), has undertaken a holistic approach to improve the country’s airspace by committing a whopping N36 billionfortheoverhaulof the country’s air traffic management system, including the Safe Tower Project (STP). Included in the STP is the upgrade of the air traffic management system, surveillance system, and meteorological […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica