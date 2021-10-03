JUST IN: White Money beats 5 others to win BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’

Edwin Usoboh

Hazel ‘White Money’ Oyeye, 29 has emerged winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reality show.

White Money beat fellow housemates, Liquorose, Pere, Cross, Angel, Emmanuel, to win the coveted grand prize worth N90 million, which is the highest in the show’s history, that will be handed out to the ultimate winner.

White Money will be rewarded with N30m cash prize while N60 million will cover travel and gifts including an apartment, a car from Innosen Motors and other gifts.

After 72 days of excitement, intrigues, suspense, romance and nail biting drama, Africa’s most watched reality show came to a rousing end at the final live eviction show on Sunday night.

From the six finalists in the house, Liquorose and Pere emerged first and second runner-ups, while Cross, Angel and Emmanuel fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

White Money joins the past winners like Laycon, Mercy, Efe and Miracle, who are winners of BBNaija Seasons five, four, three and two respectively.

The Enugu State-born, positioned himself as the house’s designated chef and an all-round bringer of good vibes; it didn’t take him long to steal the hearts of fans. White Money, for the greater part of the show, has always been a strong contender and did well to stay ahead of the pack from the first day.

One of his memorable moments was when he had a clash with Pere during the whisper game. Their fight was also the one that trended the most on social media, with some fans even recreating the moment as comedy skits.

Highlights of the grand finale of the sixth edition on the night include breath-taking performances by Made Kuti, who open the show with his song ‘Free Your Mind’; former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates, Avala also thrilled the audience with her electrifying performance. Winner of BBNaija Season 5, Laycon was also on hand to woo the audience during the final.

