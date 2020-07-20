Top Stories

JUST IN: Widow of late ex-Edo Speaker finally reunites with family

*As kidnappers release former magistrate Monday evening

Tunde Sulaiman

The widow of Zakawanu Garuba, a former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, has been released by her captors.
Hassana Garuba is currently back with her family members in Auchi after her abductors released her not too long ago.
New Telegraph learnt that Hassana, who is a former magistrate, was only released after the kidnappers collected a sizeable ransom for her on Monday evening. Her driver who was abducted along with her was also released.
Incidentally, this is the second time she would be abducted.
A few years ago she was kidnapped along the Benin Bypass while she was heading to work.
She was released five days later after a ransom reported to be in the region of N11 million was paid.
According to information from close family members she was released to them this evening in a bush in the vicinity of Okene.
The widow was abducted on her way to her late husband’s burial on Saturday. The incident took place along the Abuja-Lokoja expressway.
Guruba, who was speaker of the Edo assembly between 2007 and 2009, died in Abuja on Saturday morning.
The deceased’s mother, his wife and some family members were conveying his remains to his country home in Auchi, Edo State when the incident happened.
The gunmen had ordered Garuba’s wife and her driver to follow them while his mother was allowed to continue their journey to Edo.
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had expressed shock over the incident, demanding the release of the captives.
In a statement signed by Crusoe Osagie, his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, the governor called on the police to secure the victims’ rescue.

