Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Wike imposes 24-hour curfew on parts of PH

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Sunday imposed a 24 –hour curfew on parts of Port Harcourt, the state capital, over upsurge in activities of cult gangs and related violence.
Speaking during a broadcast to the people of the state, Governor Wike said the decision to impose the curfew on the affected areas was taken after the State Security Council meeting on Sunday in Port Harcourt.
He said the curfew, which will be on for two weeks, will cover the entire area around the Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover in Rumuokoro.
According to him, the state government is seriously disturbed by the recent upsurge of cult activities and related violence and killings around the adjoining areas of the Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
He added that the upsurge in criminal activities was despite the fact that the government has repeatedly warned misguided youths that engaging in cultism because of its abhorrent anti-social effect on society.
“As part of measures to tackle this menace therefore, government has imposed a 24-hour total curfew for two weeks on the entire area along and around the Okoro-nodu flyover up to one-kilometer radius from Saint Emmanuel Anglican Church, Rumuokoro, extending to the Rumuodomaya Slaughter and Local Government daily market with effect from Monday 23rd November 2020.
“Consequently, no form of trading, human or vehicular movement is allowed within the afore-mentioned restricted areas until further notice.
“Only staff and vehicles belonging to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited are exempted from the curfew and associated restrictions on movement so that construction work on the Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover is not stalled.”
The governor directed security agencies are to enforce strict compliance with the curfew and arrest and summarily prosecute any person, trader or vehicle that may attempt to violate the curfew.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Missing Child: Court sentences Prophet, 5 other to life imprisonment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Policemen promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in 2017 have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the Inspector- General of Police (IG), Muhammad Adamu, to pay their promotion salary arrears. One of the aggrieved policemen, who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity, described the non-payment of their salaries […]
Metro & Crime

Boko Haram kills four soldiers in Borno community

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Four soldiers were feared killed when Boko Haram members attacked security operatives in Borno State. The soldiers were providing cover for the excavators drilling trenches to provide a shield for the recently relocated residents of Kukawa town, the headquarters of Kukawa Local Government Area of the state. Kukawa town, which had remained a ghost town […]
Metro & Crime

Four die as car plunges into Benue river

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

  Robbers attack Catholic Church priest in Makurdi   At least four people lost their lives when a Hilux van plunged into the Tyo-Mu River, a tributary of the River Benue near the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base in Makurdi, Benue State. The victims were returning from holidays when the accident occurred on Sunday.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: