JUST IN: Wike joins 2023 presidential race

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says he is the man to ‘remove’ APC

 

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State Sunday declared his intention to take part in the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike, who stated this in Makurdi, the Benue State capital during a visit to Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House, said that he remains the best man for President Muhammadu Buhari’s job.

“To remove APC from power, I am the person who can tell them enough is enough. We must take this power and I am ready to take it for PDP. God is with us that’s why APC keeps failing every day.”

The Rivers State governor, who pleaded with stakeholders to give him the mandate, assured that he has the capacity to, “face this evil government”.

Governor Wike queried those founding fathers that ran away from the PDP and are still desirous to be recognised, stressing that “by the time you ran away, you sold your share as a founding father so you can no longer retain your position of founding fathers”.

He maintained that when those so-called people left the PDP he continued to stand for the party.

“I work for this party since 1998. I have nowhere to run to and that’s why anything that happens to this party I take personally. I have never relented.

“In 2015, those who ran away made us loose election. Today, they are crying but some of us stood and said PDP will not die.

“Some people want to use Nigeria to buy back their personal business. They talk about private sector. Mention the private business that has survived! Is it banks that your father had? Everybody is an employer of labour. Even in my house I have 50 people who feast from me,” he said.

He advised them to stop deceiving party faithful, stressing that, as governor, he has performed exceedingly well, adding that if voted as president in 2023, he will speak the truth to power and nothing but the truth.

 

Reporter

