JUST IN: Wike makes U-turn joins #EndSARS protest

Nyesome Wike, the Governor of Rivers State, who had earlier banned #EndSAR protest in the state, has made a u-turn and joined the protesters in calling for an end to police brutality.
Wike in a statement issued on Monday night by Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information and Communications, warned Rivers residents against embarking on #EndSARS protests.
According to the governor, there was no need for further protests since the SARS unit has been scrapped by the IGP.
However, youths in the state ignored his directive and are currently protesting in Port-Harcourt, the state capital.
The governor, however, decided to address the youths telling them he had been calling for an end to special anti-robbery squad (SARS) who he accused of robbery and kidnapping in the state.
Wike said no state had suffered as much from the actions of SARS like Rivers State had and yet when he complained no one listened to him.
“Now that they have killed people in other states it has touched them they are now reaching,” he told the mammoth crowd of protesters.

