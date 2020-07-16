Top Stories

JUST IN: Wike ‘rescues’ Dr. Nunieh, takes her to Government House

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stormed the residence of Joy Nunieh, former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and ‘freed’ her from her ‘house arrest’.
Nunieh was scheduled to fly to Abuja on Thursday morning to attend a House of Representatives Committee hearing which is meeting as part of investigations into the Commission, but was prevented from leaving her house in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the airport by about 30 armed policemen.
Apparently on hearing of her plight, Wike who had warned that no harm must befall Nunieh, whom the state government had described as its ‘daughter’, promptly went to her house located at 3, Owuru Creek view, off Herbert Macaulay Street, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, and whisked her to Government House.
Video of the ‘rescue’ shows the governor personally ushering her into his official black BMW saloon car and leaving the premises along with his own retinue of security and other aides.
According to reports, the policemen had arrived Nunieh’s residence at early as 4am Thursday and prevented her from leaving.
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and Nunieh had last week appeared before a Senate ad hoc panel investigating the alleged mismanagement of N40bn by the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC.
At the hearing, Akpabio said he did not know the expenditure of the NDDC under Nunieh because she refused to give him briefings.
But Nunieh, who made damning allegations against Akpabio, said the minister engineered her removal for failing to dance to his tune.
She alleged that Akpabio asked her to change the dollars in the NDDC account; sack the head of the legal team, who is from the North; remove all directors, who refused to follow his instructions and also implicate Peter Nwaoboshi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on NDDC.
According to Nunieh, Akpabio warned that if she did not follow his instructions, she would be removed
She also alleged that Akpabio would never sign any document but rather ask his subordinates to commit fraud.
She said the minister asked her to take an oath of secrecy to stop her from exposing any of his dealings but she refused.

Reporter

