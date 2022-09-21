Top Stories

JUST IN: Wike’s group pulls out of Atiku’s 2023 campaign

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) team of the Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has withdrawn from the presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar, the party’s nominee.

Members of the team promised not to participate in Atiku’s campaign activities until the departure of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, after leaving their tumultuous meeting in Port Harcourt early on Wednesday morning.

More details later…

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari pledges to leave in 2023, warns tenure extension campaigners

Posted on Author Reporter

  “I swore by the Holy Qur’an that I will serve in accordance with the constitution and leave when my time is up. No “Tazarce’’ (tenure extension). I don’t want anybody to start talking about and campaigning for unconstitutional extension. I will not accept that.” So declared President Muhammadu Buhari at a meeting in Makkah with a […]
News Top Stories

Electricity Tariff Hike: Respect pacts, NLC tells FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Federal Government to respect all commitments made during all negotiations with organised labour in recent times. Concerned with the government’s breach in agreements entered by increasing the electricity tariff while committees set up to review an earlier increase were yet to conclude and submit their findings, […]
News Top Stories

Alleged defamation: Ortom, ex-Benue Speaker may return to court again

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

We’re studying court ruling against gov –Attorney General   Clear indications emerged at the weekend that Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom may appeal the High Court judgement in which he painfully lost out his defamation suit against former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Terkimbi Ikyange who accused him (Ortom) of siphoning over […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica