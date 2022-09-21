JUST IN: Wike’s group pulls out of Atiku’s 2023 campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) team of the Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has withdrawn from the presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar, the party’s nominee.

Members of the team promised not to participate in Atiku’s campaign activities until the departure of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, after leaving their tumultuous meeting in Port Harcourt early on Wednesday morning.

More details later…

