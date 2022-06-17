News

JUST IN: Wikileaks founder, Assange, can be extradited, says UK Home Secretary

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange’s extradition to the US has been approved by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Assange has 14 days to appeal the decision, the Home Office said.

He is wanted in the US over documents leaked in 2010 and 2011, reports the BBC.

 

Reporter

