Top Stories

JUST IN: William Ruto wins Kenya election amid drama

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Deputy President William Ruto has won Kenya’s presidential election, the electoral commission chairman has said, amid dramatic scenes.

He narrowly beat his rival, Raila Odinga, taking 50.4% of the vote, reports the BBC.

The announcement was delayed amid scuffles and allegations of vote-rigging by Odinga’s campaign.

Four of the seven members of the electoral commission refused to endorse the announcement, saying the results were “opaque”.

“We cannot take ownership of the result that is going to be announced because of the opaque nature of this last phase of the general election,” said Juliana Cherera, the vice-chairperson of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

We are going to give a comprehensive statement… and again we urge Kenyans to keep calm. There is an open door that people can go to court and the rule of law will prevail,” she said.

Odinga’s party agent earlier alleged that there were “irregularities” and “mismanagement” in the election.

This was the first time Ruto, 55, had run for president. He has served as deputy president for 10 years, but fell out with President Uhuru Kenyatta, who backed Odinga to succeed him.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Naira falls to N411/$1 at I&E window

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

After rebounding to N406.50 per dollar on Thursday, the naira yesterday closed at N411/$1 at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window, FMDQ data shows. In fact, the local currency had yesterday opened at a new record low of N412.50 per dollar before closing at N411/$1. In recent weeks, the naira has consistently closed weaker against […]
News Top Stories

Kalu rejoices with Dangote at 65

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu had felicitated with the founder and President of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary.   Describing Dangote as an outstanding Nigerian, who is recognized beyond the shores of Africa for his giant […]
News Top Stories

Magu not free from prosecution if indicted –Police Affairs Minister

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, has said that though the newly promoted ex-Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has been retired, he would be prosecuted if eventually indicted by the probe panel chaired by Justice Ayo Salami (rtd). Following the accusations raised against the former anti-graft czar by the Attorney- […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica