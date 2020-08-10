JUST IN: Willian undergoing Arsenal medical

Willian is on the brink of sealing his free transfer to Arsenal after reportedly undergoing a medical with Chelsea’ London rivals.

The Brazilian announced his departure from Chelsea on Sunday after seven years at the club ahead of his imminent move to the Gunners prior to the 2020-21 campaign – which begins on September 12.

And according to the Standard, the Brazilian forward had his medical with the north London side as his transfer nears completion.

Willian is expected to sign a three-year contract with Mikel Arteta’s side – where he is set to earn around £100,000-a-week.

And ahead of the move, Willian enjoyed a video call with Arsenal centre back and former Chelsea star David Luiz on the day he announced his departure from Stamford Bridge.

Luiz posted a photo on Instagram of the pair catching up on Willian’s birthday – alongside the caption: ‘Always Together’.

Willian and Luiz first played together at Chelsea in 2013, following the winger’s arrival from Anzhi Makhachkala, but Luiz left Stamford Bridge one season later to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The pair were reunited when Luiz returned to west London in 2016 and played alongside each other until the defender moved across London to Arsenal last summer.

Chelsea were hopeful of keeping 32-year-old Willian, but club director Marina Granovskaia was only prepared to offer him a two-year deal, which the Brazilian rejected.

This prompted the winger to search for a new club, with Arteta’s FA Cup winners set to snap up their first signing of the summer transfer window.

