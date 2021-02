JUST IN: Woods in surgery after car crash

Pressured by the current economic realities created by COVID-19, the 36 state governors of the federation have slashed their 2020 budgets by a total of N3 trillion, New Telegraph has gathered. The states’ aggregate budget of N9.2 trillion earlier signed into law has now been revised to N6.2 trillion as revenue dwindles. The states […]

Tiger Woods is in surgery after suffering “multiple leg injuries” in a car crash in Los Angeles, California. The LA County Sheriff’s Department said that it “responded to a single-vehicle rollover” accident in which the “vehicle sustained major damage”. American Woods, 45, had to be “extricated from the wreck” by firefighters and paramedics, reports the BBC. In a statement to Golf Digest, Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg said: “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

