JUST IN: Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Igboho, Arrives Beninese Court Ahead Of Trial

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has arrived at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, where he will be arraigned by Benin Republic authorities for immigration-related offenses.

Igboho was accused of illegally possessing the West African country’s passport.

On Monday night, Igboho and his wife were arrested at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, while on their way to Germany.

His Ibadan abode in Oyo state was invaded by secret police operatives on July 1, 2021, and he was declared wanted by the Department of State Services earlier in July.

The DSS killed two people in the late-night raid, while 12 others were apprehended and paraded in Abuja.

Some Yoruba from Cotonou and the surrounding areas reportedly flocked to the court on Thursday to await the start of the trial.

They urged that Igboho not be sent back to Nigeria, claiming that he had done nothing wrong.

