JUST IN: Yoruba Nation agitators defy heavy police presence, hold rally in Lagos

Yoruba Nation agitators on Saturday morning defied the heavy presence of police at Ojota, Lagos to hold their rally.

Although the rally had been announced by the organisers some days ago, the Lagos State Police Command had warned that they will not allow such take place, arguing that the event will be hijacked by miscreant and become violent.

However, despite this warning the rally still held without any reports of violence as at the time this report was filed.

New Telegraph was, however, unable to confirm if Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, whose Ibadan home was invaded by security operatives a few days ago, was at the rally.

Igboho, who evaded being arrested during the operation, has since been declared wanted by the Department of State Services (DSS).

