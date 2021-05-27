Sports

JUST IN: Zidane leaves Madrid for second time

Manager Zinedine Zidane has left Real Madrid for the second time in his coaching career.

Real were piped to the La Liga title by city rivals Atletico Madrid on a dramatic final day of the season on Saturday, reports the BBC.

According to reports the former Madrid great has already informed club President Florentino Pérez and is currently breaking the news to his players.

