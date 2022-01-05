Sports

JUST IN: Zimbabwe set to be thrown out of AFCON

With the expiration of the deadline imposed by FIFA for Zimbabwe to allow its elected FA regain control of football in the country, the country’s team may be thrown out of the Africa Cup of nations scheduled to open on Sunday in Cameroon.

Zimbabwe are scheduled to play against Senegal on Tuesday.

FIFA had last month ruled that a ban “may have to be imposed” on Zimbabwe unless the elected FA regains control of football in the country by January 3.

Before the FIFA threat, the Zimbawe FA was suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), the country’s equivalent of Ministry of Sports.

FIFA disapproves of governmental interference in the running of member associations and has banned countries from all forms of football as a result in the past.

The SRC informed FIFA last week that it had appointed a nine-member “restructuring committee” which could be in place until December 2022.

SRC Chair Gerald Mlotshwa has previously said his organisation is willing to risk a ban if that is what is required to clean up Zimbabwean football.

The deadline of FIFA has now expired and the Zimbabwe team is already in Cameroon.

 

