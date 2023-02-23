2023 Elections Top Stories

JUST-IN: Buhari Arrives Katsina For Presidential/NASS Elections

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Daura, Katsina State, in preparation for the Presidential and National Assembly elections slated for Saturday, February 25.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President, who was received by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari and Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, would be casting his vote at a polling unit close to his country home in Daura, alongside his wife, Aisha Buhari and other family members.

Buhari, whose helicopter landed at 5:25 pm in preparatory to the elections, would be participating, not as a candidate as he had done since 2003, but as a voter.

Knowing the importance of every single vote, the President made sure that all members of his family, members of the entourage, including security, protocol and other staff were registered to vote in Daura.

Before heading home for the elections, President Buhari had actively participated in the campaigns of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presented the flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as his preferred successor, showcasing his records of statesmanship and contributions to economic development and democracy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

VAT: FG rakes in N24.8bn from bank customers

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…sector’s input rises by 44% The Federal Government realised a total of N24.8 billion as Value Added Tax (VAT) from banks transactions throughout last year, New Telegraph has learnt. According to the sectoral VAT distribution data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), this showed that VAT generated from the sector increased by 44 […]
Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria records 667 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria has recorded 667 new cases of the coronavirus to take the total now in the country 19, 147. According to the latest Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) figures released on Friday night, Lagos State tops with 281. Abia, Oyo and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) place second, third and fourth with 48, […]
News Top Stories

CONUA woos state varsity lecturers, asks ASUU to obey court order

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Barely 24 hours after being registered as a trade union, the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) has urged lecturers especially those in state owned universities, to join it’s union to move the nation’s tertiary education system forward. The Chairman of CONUA, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (ABU) chapter, Abdulahi Isiaku, made the call yesterday at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica