JUST-IN: Buhari Arrives Katsina For Presidential/NASS Elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Daura, Katsina State, in preparation for the Presidential and National Assembly elections slated for Saturday, February 25.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President, who was received by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari and Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, would be casting his vote at a polling unit close to his country home in Daura, alongside his wife, Aisha Buhari and other family members.

Buhari, whose helicopter landed at 5:25 pm in preparatory to the elections, would be participating, not as a candidate as he had done since 2003, but as a voter.

Knowing the importance of every single vote, the President made sure that all members of his family, members of the entourage, including security, protocol and other staff were registered to vote in Daura.

Before heading home for the elections, President Buhari had actively participated in the campaigns of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presented the flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as his preferred successor, showcasing his records of statesmanship and contributions to economic development and democracy.

