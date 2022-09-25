Arts & Entertainments

Just work on your craft – Don Jazzy tells upcoming artistes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigerian legendary music producer and record label executive, Don Jazzy has penned an
open letter to upcoming artistes.

In the open letter which was shared on his official Twitter handle, the iconic best maker and
popular musician made it known why it seems like he doesn’t help some upcoming artistes.

Don Jazzy stated that he was doing it to protect upcoming artistes from being slaughtered by critics.

“Dear upcoming artists, I see some of your covers & freestyles. But trust me, I might be doing you more harm if I repost because you still need more work and I don’t want you to get slaughtered out here. Not saying you should stop trying. Just work on your craft. Cos omo
the game choke.” Don Jazzy wrote.

Over the years, the Mavin Records CEO has gained accolades for his recognition of talents and has impacted the career of popular musicians including D’Banj, Wande Coal, Tiwa Savage, Reekado Bank, Ayra Starr, and many other superstars.

Don Jazzy not only helped musicians but has supported comedians and skit makers by
reposting their videos and also playing key roles in some comedy videos.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments Top Stories

JUST IN: R. Kelly found guilty in sex trafficking trial

Posted on Author Reporter

  US singer R Kelly has been found guilty of running a scheme to exploit his fame to sexually abuse women and children over two decades. Eleven accusers, nine women and two men, took the stand over the searing six-week trial to describe sexual humiliation and violence at his hands, reports the BBC. After two […]
Arts & Entertainments

My music firm’ll offer artistes, a voice direction –Sholly Cole

Posted on Author Moses Kadiri

For Adeshola Adefuwa Cole (aka Sholly Cole), music makes the world go round. His passion for the Nigerian music industry is palpable. Because of his love for music, and the entertainment industry, the young Nigerian music enthusiast launched the Cole Management Services (CMS), a unique artiste-oriented music management outfit to grow talents and clients. Speaking […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Fans blast Mercy Eke for saying she’s too busy to support housemates

Posted on Author Our Reporters

BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, recently receive heat following some utterances she made in a recent video circulating the internet. Since the launch of the 2020 edition of the show known as the Lockdown, many people have chosen sides including celebrities. However, it appears Mercy isn’t ready to pick a side yet despite the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica