Just work on your craft – Don Jazzy tells upcoming artistes

Nigerian legendary music producer and record label executive, Don Jazzy has penned an

open letter to upcoming artistes.

In the open letter which was shared on his official Twitter handle, the iconic best maker and

popular musician made it known why it seems like he doesn’t help some upcoming artistes.

Don Jazzy stated that he was doing it to protect upcoming artistes from being slaughtered by critics.

“Dear upcoming artists, I see some of your covers & freestyles. But trust me, I might be doing you more harm if I repost because you still need more work and I don’t want you to get slaughtered out here. Not saying you should stop trying. Just work on your craft. Cos omo

the game choke.” Don Jazzy wrote.

Over the years, the Mavin Records CEO has gained accolades for his recognition of talents and has impacted the career of popular musicians including D’Banj, Wande Coal, Tiwa Savage, Reekado Bank, Ayra Starr, and many other superstars.

Don Jazzy not only helped musicians but has supported comedians and skit makers by

reposting their videos and also playing key roles in some comedy videos.

