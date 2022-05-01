Opinion

Justice for Ochanya

Getting justice for victims and survivors of rape in Nigeria remain problematic. Even in the face of explicit, undeniable, and admissible evidence, issues bordering on “technicalities” are used as excuses to frustrate justice.

 

We must all be worried about the April 28 concurrent judgments at the Federal High Court, Makurdi, Benue State, on the civil case of negligence brought against Mrs. Felicia Ogbuja, and that of the Benue State High Court on the criminal case of rape against Mr. Andrew Ogbuja and his fugitive son, Victor Ogbuja.

 

The irony is that while the High Court acquitted and discharged Mr. Andrew Ogbuja on the four-count charge of rape, the Federal High Court convicted Mrs. Felicia Ogbuja (with a 5-month prison term without bail) both for her obstruction of justice and negligence/ failure of duty of care for not protecting Ochanya from being raped by her husband and her son even when her daughter, Winifred, drew attention to the sexual abuse Ochanya was enduring.

 

We’d fail previous and upcoming generations if we, as a society, allow Ochanya Ogbanje’s case go without the justice she truly deserves. We must not be a people that easily move on after the initial dust of shock settles and the usual #JusticeFor hashtags fizzle into an abyss of seeming inertia. The proof of our public outbursts when violations of human rights happen, especially those that affect the poor and vulnerable, should be – must be – RESULT.

 

That result is JUSTICE. And, justice can only be gotten when we follow through – doggedly – till the end, regardless of whose ox is gored. The Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) must demonstrate its full and unbiased commitment to ensuring that, regardless, justice for Ochanya is not only done but that it is manifestly seen to be done.

 

Key indicators of this anticipated assurance include that the DPP appeals this disappointing judgment, and that Victor Ogbuja is fished out and charged. One can only hope that a brave and uncompromising judge who understands the criticality of judicial activism in righting this obvious miscarriage of justice would handle this matter at the upper court.

 

With the disheartening judgment, it is safe to worry if the court is still the last hope of the common man. Justice for Ochanya is not only because our emotions should be piqued seeing she was barely eight years old when two men in their 50s and 20s started raping her, but also because she represents a vast majority of rape victims and survivors who are poor, voiceless, and powerless and for whom the rich and powerful continue to abuse while they get away with it.

 

If we ever want to curb the menace of sexual violence in Nigeria, especially those involving influential alleged perpetrators, the culture of silence must be broken. Positive court judgments are ways to encourage and embolden victims to speak up, while serving as a deterrent to anyone contemplating such egregious crimes.

 

When all else fails – money, connections, power – one thing, at least, must work for the disadvantaged – the law! Let Ochanya’s face be etched on our hearts. She was only 13 years old when she died in October 2018 from complications arising from the five years of serial rape that she endured in the hands of a father and his son.

 

The least we owe Ochanya is justice! Let’s speak her name and raise our voices for her – in corners and on the high tables. Because to let this slide without a fight and victory would, in itself, be injustice.

 

#JusticeFor

Bukky Shonibare, the Executive Director of Invictus Africa, writes from the University of Oxford

 

