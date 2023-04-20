Justice for ordinary Nigerians

F or a long time, managers of public trust or political office holders in Nigeria have abandoned their respective responsibilities to the people. This initially manifested in the shape of dereliction in the maintenance of available public utilities; and in the execution of new developmental projects. That the available public utilities were grossly insufficient did not matter to these so-called leaders.

Hence, the massive decay of public utilities all over the country. To further compound the unconscionable disposition the Nigerian leadership class to the terms of their social contract with the people, ministries, departments and agencies created for maintenance of public utilities still exist and have continued to draw heavily from the treasuries of the respective tiers of government. With time, the quality or standard of new projects, where one found them, began to diminish.

It got to a point when appropriations for projects were embezzled completely. In ideal governance or leadership, there is something known as proactiveness. This entails taking actions in advance to deal with expected changes, abate imminent difficulties or absorb the shock of impending unfavourable developments. Proactiveness makes leaders in sane climes save for rainy days and to also take precautionary measures like evacuation of citizens to avert impending harm. Nigerian leaders since independence have never been proactive except for the sake of preserving themselves in power.

When Nigeria first witnessed a financial boom arising from oil revenue in the 70s, the leadership of the country complained that its problem was ‘how to spend money’. This was a country in which less than 5% of its land space had no development in the form of accessible roads, electricity, portable water, hospitals, schools, railways and telecommunication. Rather than invest the excess income in developing the country or save it for the rainy season or even invest it in dividend yielding enterprises, they invested the funds in jamborees like FESTAC and laid solid foundation for corruption which has continued to be the bane of Nigeria.

Much later in the administration of Goodluck Jonathan (GCFR), the pleas of the head of the country’s economic team, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the country to save the excess funds from crude oil in view of the then impending economic meltdown were spurned by members of Nigerian Governors Forum except Mr. Peter Obi who was governor of Anambra State. The breakout of the corona virus disease and the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown which followed it clearly exposed the intellectual laziness of Nigerian leaders as well as their malicious disposition to Nigerian masses. When coronavirus disease was announced, Nigerian leaders never cared to study the disease.

They believed hook, line and sinker all that the western world said and copied in the same manner the entire response protocols of the Caucasians. Anthropological evidences that Negroids are naturally resistant to the coronavirus; and that the virus does not thrive in tropical weather such as obtained in Nigeria did not give the Federal Ministry of Health, National Centre for Disease Control and the Nigerian leaders cause to explore autochthonous response protocols to COVID-19.

They locked down the people and the economy of Nigeria for months and cashed out under the guise of implementing a regime of unnecessary protocols, procurement of phantom palliatives and unreliable vaccines. The target of post-Covid-19 cash grants was so nebulous and indeterminable that it turned out to be another goldmine for the political elites. At the end, both the Nigerian economy and the masses were the ultimate losers, while members of the indiscreet and malicious Nigerian leadership club smiled to the banks.

All over the world, global systems for mobile communication (GSM) providers do not activate unregistered telephone numbers. Nigerian masses passed through the eye of the needle to register and update their registration with visual and biometric data. Yet, the crimes of kidnapping and fraud still thrive in the country with the criminals using unregistered GSM lines. In other countries, Wi-Fi is freely available, but in Nigeria, service providers rip the masses off through data sales by not letting data subscriptions run on payas- you-go while the National Communications Commission (NCC) and the Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) look on.

In fact, recent reports show that Nigerians spend N242 billion monthly on telephone subscriptions! It is suspected that these regulatory agencies have equally abandoned their duties of protecting the masses because they are allegedly settled periodically by serviceproviders from the money they extort from the people. The recent haphazard currency re-designation policy of the Federal Government was another unnecessary attack on the ordinary masses. The current $800 million borrowed from the World Bank to financially support indeterminable poor households by this outgoing administration is another scam aimed at siphoning public funds.

Such nebulous programmes have never and can never help the nation and her people. Nigerian masses do not need financial hand-outs. Rather, they need justice. Justice is when the system is tailored to support positive industry; ministries, departments and agencies discharge their duties in the social contract without fear or favour; and the Nigerian masses are made the centre of governance and the economy. This is one sore challenge which the drivers of the incoming administration must and should take up if they love Nigeria.