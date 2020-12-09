Justice for victims of SARS brutality

The plethora of horrible tales from the various judicial commissions of enquiry into activities of the disbanded Nigeria Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), from all parts of the country is anything but pleasant.

Instead, it is embarrassingly frightening and represent some of the worse human rights violations in history. They spoke to the fact that SARS operatives were not only unprofessional in the discharge of their duties, but hugely brutal, heartless and massively corrupt.

The police officers exceeded the bounds of duty by constituting themselves as judges, juries and executioners. The arrests, torture and killings of the suspects without trials by court of competent jurisdiction, denial of relations and lawyers’ access to them were a violation of the dignity, presumption of innocence principle until proven guilty, right to fair trial and life.

Take the story of Mrs. Ukamaka Obasi, a native of Onueke in Ebonyi State, whose three sons, Obiora, Chibuike and Chinedu were killed by SARS officials at their headquarters in Awkusu, Anambra State.

Within the space of three years, the trio were arrested for alleged robbery, membership of MASSOB and killed but not before about N900,000 was extorted from their parents. Another victim, Mrs. Chidinmma Edozieuno, also revealed to the judicial commission of enquiry in Anambra State how the SARS operatives in the state slew her husband, and advised him to marry someone else.

From Lagos to Port Harcourt and several states of the federation, the horrifying stories from the judicial panels of inquiry are largely the same, and bespeak of the level of brutality and sadism on Nigerians executed, paradoxically, by their nation’s supposed law enforcement agents established and funded from their own taxes.

Contrary to basic professional investigative procedures, to this crop of policemen, hair style, possession of iPhones and driving exotic cars were ‘evidence’ of criminality, as these anti-robbery operatives also included arresting and investigating suspects of financial crimes on their list.

However, the notoriety of these SARS operatives seemed as high as the ceiling in Anambra, which evidently gave credence to the possible source of the 35 unidentified corpses’ discovery on the Ezu River, on the state’s boundary with Enugu State on January 19, 2013. We commend the setting up of the judicial panels, their composition, timeliness and openness with which they carried out their hearings which attest to their transparency.

More ennobling is the judicial status of the panels, an indication that their decisions have great judicial consequences. Bearing in mind the fact that the outcome of the judiciary panels is capable to effect huge difference in the modus of operation of policemen in all parts of the country, we strongly advocate for justice for the victims of SARS. Consistent with our position on similar issues in the past, we strongly believe that human dignity must be restored to policing, even as we frown at the high level of criminality, disregard for law and order and pervasive brigandage among the citizenry.

Justice must not only be served and perpetrators of murder, extortion, right violations and other forms of criminality even on the line of duty should not be spared, it must be seen to have been.

These warped sense of justice by policemen in particular and security agents in general must be curtailed or finally stamped out to give the police a rebirth in professional policing. We call for adequate compensation for the victims of SARS brutality in the country to assuage their horrifying pains, even though no compensation can be commensurate with the loss lives.

However, justice and compensation are some of the ways confidence and trust of the widows, widowers and children of the victims can be rebuilt in the nation and its leadership. We place on record that our nation is notorious for constituting commissions and panels. Government’s shelves are not in scarcity of scores of unimplemented reports of commissions of enquiries now gathering dust.

This only supports the aphorism that Nigeria has a reputation for quickness to set up panels with obvious intention to provide instant placebo but not solution. Equally benumbing are instances where the Nigeria Police has blatantly failed or refused to honour many court judgements of damages awarded against it. They are currently in the excess of a billion naira. The current enquiry should represent a departure from the past. Besides justice for the victims, the judicial panels must as necessity and commitment to nation building recommend long lasting solution to the problem of police brutality in the country.

At a time when policing globally has become very scientific and artificial intelligence is the new normal in policing and investigation, it is heartbroken that Nigeria Police still utilizes torture and quackery.

A nation of 200 million, most of who are highly youths can hardly claim to lack the human capital to replace barbaric and deviant officers and men who are not ready for reformation. Justice for these victims should be complemented by result-oriented police reform.

