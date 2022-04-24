Body & Soul

Justice Mary Odili: Double celebration for life, accomplishments

After a brilliant, fruitful decades of service to her fatherland, the beautiful Justice of the Supreme Court, Honourable Justice Mary Ukaego Peter- Odili, is retiring from the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

 

For the beautiful young looking Justice, next month, May 12, 2022, will be double celebration for her. She will retire on May 12, 2022, the day she will be 70 years old, retiring age for Supreme Court Judges. Married to a Medical Doctor-turned politician, Dr Peter Odili, CON, former two-term Governor of Rivers State, the beautiful and elegant Justice Peter-Odili does not look anywhere near 70 years.

 

Rather, she looks like someone in her early 60s. She was the third Nigerian woman to be appointed to the exalted office, and is, currently, the second-highestranking Judicial Officer in Nigeria.

 

For Dr Peter Odili, his wife of over four decades, who he proclaims gives him absolute peace and unadulterated joy, a Justice of the Supreme Court, JSC, is in for a double-barrel celebration. And the proud husband is pulling all stops.

 

The celebration of her 70th birthday, and her retirement from the Supreme Court, having reached the statutory retirement age, will be held at both Abuja and Port Harcourt.

 

An invitation notification letter to both events, personally signed by Dr. Odili, where he laid out the program of activities reads: “It is with the deepest sense of gratitude to Almighty God that I write to request your esteemed company to join the entire Odili family to the jubilant celebration of the 70th birthday of my darling Wife, Dame Hon. Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili, JSC, CFR.” He followed it with a program of activities.

On May 12, at 9.00 am, there will be a Valedictory session in her honour at the Supreme Court Abuja to mark her, “graceful exit from 44 years of Judicial Service.” It will be followed with refreshments at the Abuja residence of the Odilis.

 

The activities will shift to Port Hacourt on May 15, 2022, with a Thanksgiving Service at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Chaplaincy, Catholic Institute of West Africa.

 

It will be followed by refreshments at the Port Hacourt home of the Odilis. On May 16, an intellectual bent will be added to the activities with the presentation of books in her honour at the Rivers State Judicial Complex, Port Harcourt.

The Odilis are blessed with four children – a medical doctor, two High Court Judges, and his father’s namesake, Peter, who is into the corporate world, and also, a Council member of the PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the first privately owned full Medical University, founded by Dr. Peter Odili, himself, a Medical Doctor-turned politician.

 

Their children have since given them a bunch of lovely grandchildren, all of whom they adore.

 

