Justice must be done on Raheem’s extra-judicial killing, Buhari orders Police

…mourns Rone, Warri chief

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the “heinous and senseless” killing of Omobolanle Raheem, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) shot by on-duty policemen on Christmas Day.

According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President said he was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the brutal killing and directed the police authorities to take the strongest possible action against the culprits already held in detention.

He said the incident was a stark reminder of the recurring menace of the mishandling of weapons and a wakeup call to law enforcement agencies, including the Police to ensure the full implementation of reforms instituted by the administration on the subject of weapons handling as well as the protection of the rights of citizens.

“In this hour of grief, the nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and the NBA. I assure that justice will be done in this case,” the President said.

In another development, the President condoled with the Olu of Warri, all chiefs of the Kingdom, family and friends of the Rone family, over the passage of Chief S.S Rone, Ogienoyibo, the Obazuaye of Warri and longest serving chief.

