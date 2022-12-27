Metro & Crime

Justice must be done on Raheem’s extra-judicial killing, Buhari orders Police

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja  Comment(0)

…mourns Rone, Warri chief

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the “heinous and senseless” killing of Omobolanle Raheem, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) shot by on-duty policemen on Christmas Day.

According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President said he was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the brutal killing and directed the police authorities to take the strongest possible action against the culprits already held in detention.

He said the incident was a stark reminder of the recurring menace of the mishandling of weapons and a wakeup call to law enforcement agencies, including the Police to ensure the full implementation of reforms instituted by the administration on the subject of weapons handling as well as the protection of the rights of citizens.

“In this hour of grief, the nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and the NBA. I assure that justice will be done in this case,” the President said.

In another development, the President condoled with the Olu of Warri, all chiefs of the Kingdom, family and friends of the Rone family, over the passage of Chief S.S Rone, Ogienoyibo, the Obazuaye of Warri and longest serving chief.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

…Cultists gradually turning state into killing field, youths tell Abiodun

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Youths in Ogun State, yesterday, called on Governor Dapo Abiodun and security agencies to rise and enforce necessary measures to stop the incessant killings by suspected cultists, lamenting that the state is gradually slipping into a “killing field”.   The youths, under the aegis of Gateway Progressive Youths made the appeal in a statement made […]
Metro & Crime

Fear grips people after nursing mother abducted in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

There is apprehension in Kano after suspected bandits abducted a nursing mother after killing a vigilante at Falgore Forest of Tudunwada Local Government Area of Kano State over the weekend. The Chairman of Rogo Local Government Area, Malami Rogo, said the gunmen attacked the village on Sunday night, killing a vigilante who went with a […]
Metro & Crime

Customs generates N16bn in six months

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

…seize hard drugs worth N200m The Nigeria Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa Command has generated in just six months between January to August 2021 N16 billion, this is even as the Command said they seized hard drugs worth N200 million. The interception of the hard drugs, according to the Area Command Controller, Suleiman Pai Umar, have saved […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica