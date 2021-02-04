Justice Nyako tests positive for COVID-19

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, has tested positive for COVID- 19. A competent source in the court, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the judge tested positive for the virus and is expected to be on isolation.

Justice Nyako, on January 28, attended the valedictory court session held at the Ukeje Hall of the court’s headquarters in Abuja in honour of late Justice Ibrahim Watila who was buried last weekend. Justice Watila of the Abeokuta Division of the court passed away after a brief illness.

The valedictory session was presided over by the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho and was attended by judges of the court across the country, including lawyers and the late Watila’s family members.

