Justice Obot sworn in as Chief Judge

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…As Gov Emmanuel advocate review of awaiting trial cases to decongest prison

Justice Ekaette Francesca Fabian Obot has been sworn in as the new Chief judge of Akwa Ibom State by Governor Udom Emmanuel. She is the 8th substantive Chief Judge and third woman to occupy the office in the state.

The event which took place on Tuesday, at Executive Chambers, Government House, Uyo, was witnessed by Deputy Governor of the State, Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Members of the State Executive Council, former Chief Judges, Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments, Permanent Secretaries, and Paramount Ruler of ONNA.

Performing the oath of allegiance and office, Governor Udom Emmanuel congratulated Justice Ekaette Obot on her appointment and reassured the judiciary of his commitment to collaborate and support the third arm of government while thanking the former Chief Judges for their services to the State.

“…let me congratulate our Chief Judge on her elevation from acting to substantive Chief Judge today, I also want to especially appreciate the State House of Assembly for swift response to ratify her appointment. Let me appreciate the former Chief Judges for their services to the State, and we expect a lot more collaboration. Let me reassure the entire Judiciary arm of our commitment to collaborate and support for us to have the rule of law because if you take away the rule of law there is no democracy”.

Governor Emmanuel, however appealed to the Judiciary arm of government to wade into pending cases awaiting trial and adjudicate on them in order to decongest correctional centers in the state.

