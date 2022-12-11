Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia: A judicial amazon bounces back

The National Judicial Council (NJC) last week ordered the immediate reinstatement of Justice Rita Ofili- Ajumogobia as a judge of the Federal High Court (FHC). This was made known in a circular issued by the Chief Judge of FHC, Justice John Tsoho, notifying judges of the court about the development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NJC took the decision on December 1 during a meeting it held. Justice Tsoho’s circular reads: “Your lordships are, by this circular letter, notified that at the meeting of the National Judicial Council held on the 1st of December, 2022, the council reinstated Hon. Justice R. N. Ofili-Ajumogobia as a Judicial Officer.

“The reinstatement takes instant effect and there shall be consequential posting.” Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 15-count charge bordering on money laundering and breach of public trust. In a ruling in November 2021, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of Lagos division of FHC upheld Ofili-Ajumogobia’s application to quash the charge and dismissed the allegations against her. Justice Lewis-Allagoa relied on an earlier order by Justice Binta Nyako of a FHC, Abuja, which quashed all the recommendations of the NJC.

Justice Nyako, in a judgment delivered on November 28, 2019, in the suit marked:FHC/ABJ/CS/638/2018 filed by Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia against the NJC, quashed the council’s report and recommendations, including for the judge’s sack Justice Ambrose Lweis- Allagoa discharged Ofili-Ajumogobia while granting her application to quash and dismiss the allegations, filed and argued by her counsel, Olawale Akoni (SAN). Akoni told the Lagos court that the application was sequel to an order of Justice Binta Nyako of Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, which, he said, had quashed all the recommendations of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The council also told the court that by virtue of the judgment of Justice Nyako, delivered on November 28, 2019, in the suit between Ofili-Ajumogobia and NJC, the judge had quashed the commission’s report and recommendations, and that Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia had been reinstated.

However, in his response to the application, counsel to the EFCC, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, told the court that his commission had responded to the application through a counter-affidavit. In the counter-affidavit deposed to by John Michael Idoko, attached to the Chairman’s Monitoring Unit, he said EFCC was informed by S. I. Suleiman Esq., counsel handling the matter, that Ofili-Ajumogobia had filed an application seeking the court to strike out or quash the charge against her for being incompetent and lack of jurisdiction to try the same.

The deponent stated that the court has the requisite power to hear and determine the allegation of money laundering levelled against the defendant.

And that by a petition of December 28, 2017, to the NJC, the commission accused Ofili- Ajumogobia of various acts constituting misconduct under the Code of Conduct of Judicial Officers He averred that on September 18, 2018, the NJC’s investigating committee, upon the conclusion of the hearing of the petition, submitted its report to the chairman of the council, recommending appropriate sanction to be imposed on Ofili-Ajumogobia by the council.

