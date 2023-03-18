Justice Okobi; Maryam Babangida promoted welfare, empowerment of women in all aspects

Justice Victoria Okobi is widow of the former Nigerian Ambassador to Togo, late Dr. Vincent Sunny Okobi, who was ambassador during the military era and the early part of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration. Retired Justice Okobi told Flora Onwudiwe that she was the first female non-lawyer to serve as a Judge of the National Industrial Court. She also spoke highly of Mrs. Mariam Babangida of blessed memory and other first ladies regarding their pet projects. Excerpts:

Could we have a peek into your life?

I’m Honourable Justice Victoria Nwabuaku Okobi. I worked as a Social development officer in the then Federal Ministry of Labour, coordinated inter- ministerial and inter-states schools, social work, formulation and implementation of activities relating to women development. I was Special Assistant to the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Beatrice Ekwueme, from 1980-1983. I headed the Family and Child Welfare Division of the Federal Ministry of Social Development, Youths, Sports and Culture. I was appointed Director of the Woman Programme National Commission for Women. I initiated advocacy and enlightenment programmes for women and children leading to greater awareness and appointment of women into higher positions. I retired as Judge of the National Industrial Court, the first female non-lawyer to serve as a Judge of the National Industrial Court.

The issue of Will has attracted debate in the past but many widows are not favoured in the event of death of their spouses; what is your advice?

There are two issues here, first of all the traditional practices and traditional norms in our society. That in some cases has not favoured women when their husbands die. There are some practices that are even worse, that are inhuman that some women go through when their husbands die. Some people believe that a widow is sometimes responsible for her husband’s death. And under that circumstance, you don’t expect the society to treat her fairly, but if in the case of a Will, the Will should be executed and what is due to her is due to her and the children.

Widows with poor education are worst hit in this regard unlike educated, elite women. What is your opinion?

The socio-economic background does not necessarily make women more or less immune to challenges when a man dies. However, it is true that educated, elite women who generally know their rights face less of a challenge than poor rural women; because they are educated, they know their rights, they are professionals. So they can decide to share whatever is theirs with their children. Unlike rural women who are more or less victims of traditional norms and practices that exist in that village where when a man dies the relations of the man, women in the family may interfere with whatever is left for the woman. She does not have that economic power or that strength to be able to fight for what is due her. They even drive the woman away in some cases. So, elite women are better off than rural women who are poor and uneducated and do not know their rights.

There is no legal institution that is identified with this issue that affects widows…

Well, there are some institutions, however, that are not central or coordinated. People are doing things piecemeal like the Federation of Women Lawyers they do something, religious groups , community they help widows. It is not central and is not coordinated, so there isn’t enough current data to assess the extent and impact of such interventions.

Our patriarchal society restricting women contributes to the issues affecting widows. Do you agree?

Nigeria as a whole has not been able to articulate their rights and fight for their rights, so it’s not just women or widows, it is just general. People do not know how to fight for their rights, it takes a lot of courage, financial ability to be able to fight for your rights. The widow’s case is pathetic because as a widow you are going through some trauma about the death of your husband, so you may not have the strength to want to fight for anything.

The issue of Will becomes difficult when the man has only female children and no male because it is believed that women will eventually leave her father’s home. What is your comment?

As far as I am concerned, male and female are all children. I have both male and female and there is no difference. Traditionally, they claim that women are not supposed to inherit but that has been overturned by the Supreme Court judgement a few years ago, so now men and women are entitled to partake of the estate of their father.

Let’s look back at the days of the military when you were privileged to work with the former First Lady late Mrs. Mariam Babangida; her pet project was tied to women in rural areas, was the issue of widowhood brought to her knowledge at that time and if it was, what were the practical steps she took that you can tell us?

Yes, it was a privilege to have served my country through working with a number of First Ladies including Her Excellency Mrs. Mariam Babangida of blessed memory, who initiated the Better Life Programme that focused on numerous initiatives serving the needs of women, in Health, Education, Agriculture and Economic Empowerment and Welfare of Nigerian women specifically rural women. She tried to promote welfare and the empowerment of women in all aspects, she was very compassionate with the widows, and tried her best to make sure that widows were taken care of because of their vulnerable situation. So as a director for a women’s programme we collaborated with the Better Life programme, and we are aware she was instrumental in setting up the National Commission for Women set up by the government for the sole purpose of welfare and empowerment of women. This translated into the Ministry Women Affairs. She also took practical steps to ensure that it was sustained for instance she built the National Centre for Women Development in Abuja as one of her initiatives, she made sure that Better Life programme permeated all states of the federation where women including rural women were taken care of. In fact, this amazing lady took a group of rural women from all over the country to an international fair in Seville, Spain, where Nigeria women displayed their artistry, cooking skills, Tye&dye, weaving and really showcased what the rural women were able to do. She tried very much also to ensure that women had Cooperative Societies, there were a lot of societies operating in the villages; cassava, garri processing and all sorts of economic activities for the advancement of women in the rural areas. These are practical things she did.

You said you were privileged to have worked with other First Ladies, but dwelt more on Babangida. Who were these other First Ladies and what were you doing for each of them?

While I dwelt more on the work of Mrs. Mariam Babangida, she was able to, through awareness, do a lot. Other First Ladies, like Mrs. Beatrice Ekwueme organised a formidable women’s group but that was political. But Mrs. Babangida, in her own case, it was during the Military, so it was not political, it was more policy oriented, so there is a difference. Mrs. Mariam Abacha did her own Family Support Programme. So her emphasis was the family and she also had programmes to that effect, she was also instrumental in the building of the National Hospital for women in Abuja. It was Mrs. Abacha’s initiative of planting trees; so she had her own programmes, but because you talked of Mrs. Babangida that was why, but they all did a lot.

Your husband who later became the Nigerian Envoy to Togo, Dr. Vincent Sunday Okobi, was privileged to have worked as a clerk with the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, what were his experiences and how did he (Zik) impact on his life?

I was not married to him then; when he was a clerk he was a very young man and we have not even met. But from what I know, he got his hardworking ethics from working with a big man like that at State House Marina Lagos. He was disciplined, dedicated, passionate and that was what earned him the opportunity to further his education in the United States of America. At that time, Nigeria was in such a position that there were a lot of international relations and a lot bilateral relations and all that. He benefited from him. And you all know that Zik was a great man, he was a nationalist, he was one of the people that fought for Nigeria’s Independence, so his legacies speak for himself.

Could you tell us the role your husband played as a diplomat that earned him awards in a foreign land?

As envoy representing Nigeria in Togo, he did his best to ensure good relationships between both countries Also because Togo is French speaking and Nigeria is English speaking, he saw the need for Nigerians to learn and understand French and he even undertook an initiative where he promoted a lot of bilateral relations between Nigeria, Togo and France. In Togo, he was instrumental because their mandate then was more of economic diplomacy, so he was able to attract an oil company to establish in Togo for the first time. He also initiated the building of an international school in Togo, he also initiated a programme whereby Nigerian students and teachers came to Togo to learn and practice French. There is a place they call French Village, where a group of Nigerian students and teachers will come to learn and study French. He initiated the programme where French was made Nigeria’s second official Language, which was accepted by the European Union, African Union and the Nigerian government approved French as second Nigerian Language and because of the bilateral relationship, he tried to established, even before he was the envoy with the Franco Nigerian Chambers of Commerce, he was one of the founders of that Chamber, he earned the respect to the point that two French presidents gave him awards. Francois Mitterrand awarded him France’s Légion d’honneur for his commitment to promoting Franco-Nigerian relations, one of the highest awards. He got two awards from two French presidents. President Gnassingbe Eyadema of Togo was so impressed with the type of work, relationships with ECOWAS, Togo and Nigeria, that he gave him the highest award, and so his diplomatic service was meritorious and was highly appreciated by Eyadema.

